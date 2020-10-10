DANVILLE — A Tilton man died in an early-morning accident Saturday on Interstate 74 just west of Danville.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as Arnold B. Cravens, 54.
According to state police, at 4:23 a.m., Mr. Cravens’ Pontiac Trans Am was in the right lane of westbound I-74 when it struck the rear of a Toyota FJ Cruiser near mile marker 211, about a mile east of the U.S. 150/Martin Luther King Drive exit.
The Pontiac slid off the road and came to rest against the median cable barrier, police said. The Toyota struck the guardrail on the right side of I-74 and came to rest on the road. Its two occupants were uninjured.
Mr. Cravens was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
All lanes of I-74 were reopened about 10 a.m.
McFadden said an autopsy is scheduled for today. The cause and manner are under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.