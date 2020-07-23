URBANA - An Urbana teen-ager on parole for a weapons offense in which he shot himself was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing five handguns.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had been investigating the 16-year-old following a tip that he was displaying guns in videos recently posted on Snapchat and Instagram.
As Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and Mayor Deb Feinen were holding a news conference Tuesday to highlight a spike in gun violence among young men in Champaign and Urbana, Rietz was obtaining a warrant for the teen’s arrest.
Judge Roger Webber ordered the youth held till a hearing next week, when Rietz will decide if she will seek to prosecute the teen as an adult.
He was charged as a juvenile with six counts of unlawful use of weapons. Five of those allege possession of five guns between June 26 and July 15. The sixth count alleges he had a loaded semi-automatic that he tossed aside as he ran from police Wednesday who went to his home on Webber Street to arrest him.
Rietz said police saw the teen with five guns in four different videos posted by different people. The gun recovered Wednesday is believed to be one he was seen on Instagram holding while in a hotel room.
Because he is under 21, he is not allowed to possess a gun. Additionally, he was on parole for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with a Sept. 8 incident on Philo Road near Colorado Avenue in Urbana during which he accidentally shot himself in his pelvis.
When he shot himself, he was on parole for mob action, having been sent to juvenile prison for his role in a February 2019 fight at Urbana High School involving rivals that resulted in a teacher being hurt.
Two teens who were with him Wednesday also ran from police. Rietz said she charged one, who was also convicted of mob action for his role in the 2019 UHS brawl, with resisting a peace officer. He was released on home confinement. The other teen will likely be charged later.
In other recent teen gun cases:
Two Urbana youths pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and are awaiting sentencing.
Rietz said the 16- and 17-year-old boys admitted they had loaded handguns in a car July 8. They were with two older teens in a car stopped by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies on University Avenue in east Urbana.
Deputies found one gun one in the pants of an 18-year-old. The other three guns were in the car, accessible to each of the other three males.
Neither juvenile had any prior convictions.
A 17-year-old Champaign male pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, admitting that he had a gun and ammunition in a vehicle that police found at a north Champaign motel on Jan. 26 as they were investigating several shots that had been fired the night before at Market Place Mall.
The teen had been charged but released from detention in February.
Rietz recently filed another charge of unlawful possession of weapons against him based on him appearing in a social media post in June or July holding a Glock handgun.
That Glock was recovered by Champaign police July 15 in the area of Fourth and Eureka streets.
Omarion Purnell, 18, of Urbana, has also been charged with unlawful possession of the gun after he allegedly dropped it into a burn barrel as he ran from police who were investigating two shootings that day, one of which left a woman wounded.