8:30 a.m. UPDATE: U.S. 45 in Pesotum is now open. 300N crossing is closed between 1000E and 1100E as well as Lincoln Street in Pesotum. These two crossings/areas will be closed for some time.
PESOTUM — The county roads around Pesotum were a bit busier than usual after Tuesday’s train derailment shut down U.S. 45 through the southern Champaign County town.
Regulars were still able to make it to lunch at Route 45 Wayside — which quickly put together a limited-time-only Trainwreck drink special — and a couple residents watched from their porch while Canadian National crews began clearing the tracks and TV crews filmed the wreckage.
It could take up to two weeks to clean up and remove the cars, and U.S. 45 near the derailment will be closed until early today.
The train left the tracks around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, with 17 cars derailing in various positions, according to a statement from CN.
“There are no injuries, no fire, no leaks and no danger to the local population,” the company said. “Crossings on County Road 300 North and some crossings in Pesotum are blocked. CN crews are working diligently to open them in a safe manner.”
Some crossings were reopened Wednesday afternoon.
Besides CN, perhaps the next most affected business is Amtrak, which is chartering buses to replace its City of New Orleans, Illini and Saluki trains that use the CN track.
“We will take it day-to-day and plan to charter buses until the tracks reopen,” spokesman Marc Magliari said. “People should allow extra time.”
He also said if passengers want to cancel their ticket, they won’t be charged a fee to do so.
Tolono’s Unit 7 school district had to alter some bus routes Wednesday to avoid U.S. 45 and plans to do so the rest of the week, Superintendent Andrew Larson said.
“We just had to move some buses onto county roads instead of using 45,” Larson said. “And we had to move one bus stop down in Pesotum.”
At Premier Coop, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Breen said he doesn’t expect the track closure to affect any shipments.
Its Dewey grain elevator uses the CN tracks, but he said it’s not expecting any shipments until later in the month.
“We are expecting some rail to come through at some point this month, but my guess is they’ll have it cleaned up before that happens,” Breen said.
Pesotum Fire Chief Robert Russian, who lives just east of the tracks on Adams Street, was just sitting down to eat Chinese food when he was startled by the derailment.
“It sounded like four or five explosions or crashes. It was really loud. It really shook things,” he said.
Russian said he stepped out his front door and said “What is going on?”
Russian would be among scores of emergency responders busy for the next eight hours trying to figure out what happened to the northbound freight train on the CN tracks.
He and village President Joyce Ragle said they still don’t know what caused the derailment of 17 cars, seven of which toppled on their side toward the east. They said the cars that derailed were all in a row, but they weren’t certain how many total were being pulled.
“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” CN said in its statement Wednesday.
Ragle said CN cleanup crews began arriving about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
“It appears they are moving (the cars) off the tracks and disassembling them,” Russian said.
Joining the Pesotum Fire Department in responding were firefighters from Tolono, Savoy, and Tuscola, Arrow Ambulance and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 28 hazardous-materials team.
Also helping were Champaign County sheriff’s deputies, Illinois State Police, Tolono police and Champaign County EMA director John Dwyer.
“It was just hectic out here,” said Russian, who returned home to cold food about 4 a.m.