PESOTUM — An undetermined number of cars on a northbound freight train derailed Tuesday evening in southern Champaign County.
Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Moody said preliminary information is that no one was injured in the incident, reported about 7:45 p.m.
U.S. 45 between County Road 300 N to 600 N, just north of Pesotum to just south of Tolono, will remain closed for at least the next 24 to 36 hours, Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Good said early Wednesday.
That includes the two east-west crossings in Pesotum.
Heavy equipment is currently working to remove affected cars and sheriff's deputies are trying to make contact with Canadian National officials.
Saluki Trains 390, 393 are canceled due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks. We are in the process of sourcing alternate transportation. We will update as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) May 12, 2021
Champaign County Emergency Management Agency John Dwyer said there was no apparent danger to the public or the need for evacuation but that the Champaign Fire Department’s hazardous waste team was called out as a precaution.
“If anything, it was small and not toxic,” Dwyer said, deferring to Canadian National to disseminate information.
Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Moody said he was told that the concerning substance was flour and that the car or cars carrying it did not topple over.
U.S. 45 from just south of Tolono to just north of Pesotum remains closed as heavy equipment is removing affected cars. That will likely continue for all of Wednesday and Thursday.
Moody said he was told the freight train had about 130 cars. Only a few were affected by the derailment, and they remained upright but off the tracks.
***
ORIGINAL STORY:
U.S. 45 between Pesotum and County Road 600 North, which is just south of Tolono, as well as the township roads on the east and west sides of the highway were closed to traffic.
Firefighters and deputies are trying to figure out how many cars were being pulled and how many may have derailed.
Moody said it’s believed that the cars went off the rails near County Road 300 North, which is just north of Pesotum.
Moody said it appeared that wheels on just a few cars popped off the tracks, leaving them slightly askew.
None of them actually toppled over, he said.