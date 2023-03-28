UPDATE:
CHAMPAIGN — A University of Illinois student has been arrested in a stabbing Friday on Green Street in Campustown that left two other UI students injured.
UI police said on Tuesday afternoon, they arrested Brandon T. Lee, 20, of Champaign on charges of aggravated battery after interviewing him at the UI Public Safety Building.
Police said according to security footage from the scene, at 1:54 a.m. Friday, Lee and three other people got into an argument with two UI students at the entrance to a parking garage in the 100 block of East Green Street. Police said the footage showed the two students advancing on Lee, who was armed with a knife.
Lee and the three people he was with left the area before the arrival of officers, who found the two students with stab wounds to their stomach areas. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have identified the other three people with Lee but are not pursuing action against them.
The incident prompted the issuance of an Illini alert.
Original story, posted 9:15 a.m. Friday:
CHAMPAIGN — Two men were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital early Friday with stab wounds they received in an attack in Campustown.
University of Illinois police spokesman Pat Wade said that just before 2 a.m., officers found two men in an alley next to the Papa John’s restaurant at 106 E. Green St., C.
One of the men had multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.
The other had what appeared to be a superficial stab wound to his stomach area.
Wade said both are UI students.
Preliminary information suggested their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Wade said police are still investigating but learned that the two men had been in an argument with three other people prior to the stabbing who all fled before police arrived.
Wade said the victims were unable to give very detailed descriptions.
