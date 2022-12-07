URBANA — An autopsy of the 12-year-old male student who died at Urbana Middle School on Tuesday indicates he passed from a “previously undiagnosed medical condition,” Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Wednesday.
The student, Lucas Cristobal of Urbana, was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital. He was transferred there after he reportedly collapsed in a hallway of Urbana Middle School, and first responders rendered first aid.
Final autopsy results are pending toxicology and other testing, Northrup said.
Updated 4:29 p.m.
The Urbana Police Department’s preliminary investigation into the death of a 12-year-old male student at Urbana Middle School on Tuesday hasn’t found indications of “foul play, malicious, or criminal actions” that led to his passing.
“At this point in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that any foul play, malicious, or criminal actions had anything to do with this death,” police Lt. Michael Cervantes said in a statement Wednesday. “The cause of death is still under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.”
According to Cervantes, Urbana’s School Resource Officer and Urbana Middle School personnel heard that the 12-year-old student was unresponsive in one of the hallways of the school at around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday.
Urbana police, the Urbana Fire Department and UMS staff rendered first aid, Cervantes said, and the boy was taken via ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, “where he passed away shortly after arriving."
“The Urbana Police Department wishes to extend sincere condolences to the juvenile’s family, friends, and school staff who knew him,” Cervantes said.
The death of the Urbana middle schooler prompted the school to cancel in-person classes on Wednesday, opting for an e-learning day to give staff and students space to grieve. They also placed crisis counselors at the school Wednesday morning.
According to Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, the student suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.