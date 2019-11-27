UPDATE, 7:02 p.m.:
URBANA — Two Urbana 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday for allegedly accosting a University of Illinois student late Tuesday night on campus.
UI police said they arrested Jaiden N. Feller and Antonio J. Edwards about 4 p.m. Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery. Neither is affiliated with the UI, police said.
A release said the incident happened at 11:56 p.m. outside the Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.
Police said the student was standing near the main entrance of the Union when he was approached by two people.
Police said one of the offenders told the victim, “I like your backpack,” and pulled at it. The second then hit the student before both men ran off empty-handed. The student was not seriously injured, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call UI police at 217-333-1216. Those wanting to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.