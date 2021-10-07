UPDATE: Urbana man identified as Champaign's 12th victim of gun violence this year
CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in central Champaign that left an Urbana man dead.
Deputy Police Chief Nate Rath said officers were called to the 500 block of West White Street about 3:10 a.m. for shots fired and found a 42-year-old man in the parking lot just north of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Charles Evans was taken to Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m., from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Rath said Mr. Evans had been attending a gathering at an apartment there. Police are not aware of anyone else being injured in the shooting, he said.
They ask that anyone with video surveillance contact them at 217-351-4545 to share it. Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
The death is the 12th this year in Champaign in which a gun was used. Another young victim was killed by a fatal blow to the head with a tool in July.
One of those dozen deaths involved a police officer fatally shooting a man who had killed Officer Chris Oberheim in May; another involved a man who shot himself in June after he accidentally shot a friend in a car, who survived.
There have been about 208 confirmed shots fired reports in 2021, Rath said.