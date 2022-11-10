URBANA — Urbana police detectives are investigating the third homicide of the year in that city.
Lt. Mike Cervantes said officers were sent to the 1300 block of South Philo Road just after 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.
They found a 24-year-old Urbana man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police and firefighter EMTs administered first aid until the man could be transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he later died.
Coroner Duane Northrup this morning identified the victim as Taveon C. Davis and said he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous and Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide.