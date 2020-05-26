MANSFIELD - An Urbana man has died from injuries he received in an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 74 in Piatt County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said an autopsy would be done on David W. Stockwill, 62, to see why he crashed.
Illinois State Police said Mr. Stockwill was driving a van west between Mansfield and Farmer City about 6:15 a.m. when he drifted off the road to the right.
The van continued for several hundreds yards before crashing through a fence and hitting trees. It came to a stop in a field on the north side of the interstate.
Mr. Stockwill was pronounced dead at the hospital.