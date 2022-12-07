URBANA — The death of a 12-year-old seventh-grader Tuesday at Urbana Middle School was the result of a "previously undiagnosed medical condition," the Champaign County coroner said after an autopsy Wednesday.
Duane Northrup said Lucas Cristobal was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital, where he had been taken after collapsing in a hallway of the middle school.
Police said their preliminary investigation hasn’t found any indications of foul play.
“At this point in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that any foul play, malicious or criminal actions had anything to do with this death,” police Lt. Michael Cervantes said in a statement issued Wednesday.
Cervantes said the school resource officer and staff members learned Lucas was unresponsive in a hallway at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. The school was placed on a soft lockdown as Urbana police, the Urbana Fire Department and school staff rendered first aid, Cervantes said, and he was taken via ambulance to Carle, “where he passed away shortly after arriving.”
“The Urbana Police Department wishes to extend sincere condolences to the juvenile’s family, friends and school staff who knew him,” Cervantes said.
Lucas' death prompted the school to cancel in-person classes Wednesday, opting for an e-learning day to give staff and students space to grieve. Crisis counselors were also made available Wednesday morning at the school.