URBANA — An Urbana woman died Friday evening after being hit by a car earlier in the week at an intersection on the city’s eastern edge.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the woman as Tonya Barnett, 50.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the area of East Main and Dewey streets for a report of a pedestrian having been hit by a car.
Police learned that Ms. Barnett was crossing Main from north to south near the bus stop about 50 feet west of the intersection with Dewey when she was hit. Smysor said Ms. Barnett was not in a crosswalk.
The sole occupant of the eastbound car, a 57-year-old Urbana woman, told police she had not seen Ms. Barnett in the road.
The driver was not ticketed.
Ms. Barnett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where she died at 5:20 p.m. Friday from the injuries received in the accident.
An inquest may be held later. Northrup’s office and Urbana police trained in crash investigation continue to look into the incident.
Anyone who may have seen what happened or has video from a nearby home or business is asked to share it with Urbana police by calling 217-384-2320.