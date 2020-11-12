Update: 12:45 p.m. Thursday
TUSCOLA — An Assumption man has been identified as the person who died in a Wednesday morning accident near Tuscola.
Douglas County Coroner Heather Skinner said Brandon Warnick, 35, died in the accident near the Cabot Corp. plant, about 2 miles west of Tuscola on U.S. 36.
Douglas County sheriff’s police received a report of the accident at 9:44 a.m. Deputies responded and found Mr. Warnick, who was deceased.
Skinner said investigation of the accident is being handled by Watco, which owns Decatur and Eastern Illinois Road. Keith Collier, vice president of the railroad, said no additional information will be available pending conclusion of the investigation.
“We are working with the Federal Railroad Administration and internal investigators,” Collier said.
Original story:
TUSCOLA — A man in his 30s was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported the accident occurred at Cabot Corp., 700 E. U.S. 36.
Sheriff’s deputies responded and found the deceased male.
A preliminary investigation found the cause of death was accidental.
The sheriff’s office, Douglas County Coroner’s Office and Watco (a shortline railroad company) continue to investigate the accident.
Sheriff’s police received a report of the accident at 9:44 a.m.