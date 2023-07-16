GEORGETOWN — A 77-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were killed in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday in Georgetown.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden on Sunday identified the victims as Janice M. Harden, 77, and Ella M. Thompson, 3, both of Westville.
According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened at 8:21 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was traveling west on Mill Street when for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, drove over a curb and through a grassy lot and hit a natural-gas regulation station.
The vehicle and station were engulfed in fire, state police said. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.
The accident knocked out gas service in the area; Ameren spokeswoman Karly Combest said at the outage’s peak, 1,343 customers in Georgetown were without gas.
As of mid-afternoon Monday, Ameren crews had gone door-to-door restoring service for about 95 percent of those customers and left instructions for the rest on how to get their service restored.
July 15, 2023
Before performing Saturday night at the Georgetown Fair, country star Rodney Atkins reached out to the community regarding the accident.
“Upon our arrival, it is with great sadness that we learned of a tragic accident this morning, resulting in the loss of lives for both an adult and a child who were on their way to the fair,” Atkins posted to social media. “My heart aches for this family and the entire community, and I fervently pray that God provides them with strength during this incredibly difficult time.”
Atkins said he discussed with fair officials about postponing the show but performed “to pay homage to the cherished memories of these two individuals and offer a glimmer of solace through the unifying power of music and fellowship.”
McFadden said the accident is under investigation by Illinois State Police and her office. Autopsies are scheduled for this week.