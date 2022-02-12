CHAMPAIGN — An Urbana woman has been arrested in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Market Place Mall that left a man injured.
But the Champaign County state’s attorney has asked Champaign police to do further investigation before deciding what, if any, charges to file.
Police were called at 2:07 p.m. to the mall at 2000 N. Neil St., C. They learned that a man and woman had been in a dispute inside the building near the food court, then moved out to the parking lot.
During the dispute, Diamond Mitchell, 22, allegedly fired one shot and hit a 19-year-old man in the leg. Police provided first aid for him until he could be taken to the hospital.
Mitchell was taken to the county jail.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Mitchell has a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed-carry license and told police that she was acting in self-defense after a dispute with the man over a pair of shoes.
Rietz said police learned that the two did not know each other. Police recovered a loaded gun.
Court records show Mitchell, who last lived in the 2500 block of Prairie Green Drive, has a pending misdemeanor case of domestic battery stemming from an incident Dec. 20 in Urbana.
Although an arrest has been made, police ask that anyone with information contact them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The shooting brings to about 15 the number of shots-fired cases in Champaign this year.