OAKWOOD — The 52-year-old woman killed in an accident Friday night on Interstate 74 in Oakwood has been identified as Traci D. Garcia of St. Joseph.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim's family was finally located out of town and notified.
No tickets will be issued to a Tilton man whose vehicle struck Ms. Garcia, who was walking in the left lane of eastbound Interstate 74 on Friday evening.
Benjamin Biggerstaff, 25, was eastbound about 10:30 p.m. when he pulled into the passing lane as he saw a disabled Subaru without any hazard lights flashing on the right shoulder just east of the Oakwood exit. His vehicle struck Ms. Garcia, who was walking in the roadway, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Robinson said Biggerstaff would not be ticketed. He said state police received calls of a pedestrian in the road prior to the accident, and “we had officers en route to the scene when the crash occurred.”
Biggerstaff was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Robinson said the accident investigation continues.