CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating two shootings about five minutes apart Wednesday afternoon in northeast Champaign, one of which left a woman shot in the leg.
According to spokesman Tom Yelich, at 2:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of Fourth and Eureka streets for a report of a shooting victim, where they found a 19-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Police arrested Omarion Purnell, 18, of Urbana and a 16-year-old male in connection with that shooting after they initially tried to run away, Yelich said.
Three guns were recovered at the scene.
About five minutes earlier, officers who were investigating the area of Fifth and Washington streets after hearing gunfire saw two people running from the area and recovered two guns in their path, Yelich said.
The individuals were not apprehended, and no injuries were reported, though a home was damaged, Yelich said.
Police believe the two incidents are separate, Yelich said, but are still investigating whether they might be related.
Anyone with information or video-surveillance footage is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made to share the information privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.