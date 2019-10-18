Updated 5:40 a.m. Friday
RANTOUL —Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured another teenager.
Lieutenant Justin Bouse says the boy was taken into custody at around 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 1100-block of Falcon Drive on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Bouse says a gun was not found in the house.
This all stems from officers being called to the 600-block of Autumn Fields Lane at around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
Bouse says they found the 17-year-old victim, who was taken to an Urbana hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.
He says officers later learned a group of 10 to 12 teens was walking down the street. Someone in the group said something un-provoked to the victim and then fired three shots at him.
The group then ran away to the north. The shooting remains under investigation.
Original 7:30 p.m. Thursday
RANTOUL — A Rantoul teenager was injured in a mid-afternoon shooting Thursday in the eastern part of the village.
A release from police Lt. Alex Meyer said at 3:48 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. He was taken be ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Meyer said witnesses said a group of 10 to 12 teenagers were walking in the area when one of them made an unprovoked comment to the victim, then took out a handgun and fired three times at him. The group fled to north after the shots were fired.
Meyer said the incident is still under investigation, and police do not yet have information on the suspect or a possible motive. He urged those with any information to contact Rantoul police at 217-333-8911 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app.