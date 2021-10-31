MAHOMET — One person has died after two semitrailers collided Saturday on Interstate 74 on the western edge of Champaign County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the deceased as Ivaylo G. Dimitrov, 38, of Highwood. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
Illinois State Police and other first responders were sent to mile marker 169, about midway between Mansfield and Mahomet, at 1:18 p.m.
Preliminary information is that a semi driven by Donald Johnson, 64, of Greenbelt, Md., was stopped on the right shoulder and began slowly entering the right eastbound lane as the other eastbound semi approached. Mr. Dimitrov was killed after being unable to move into the left lane due to traffic.
Johnson reported no injuries. He was cited for failure to yield to traffic while merging.