CHAMPAIGN — A 27-year-old Champaign man is dead after a shooting in his own home Monday night.
At 7:06 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue. Inside an apartment, they found Marcus A. Catchings dead from a gunshot wound.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Officers continue to investigate and residents or businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems are encouraged to notify police.
It is the fourth homicide of the year in Champaign and the second shooting death to occur in that block since June 24. Keith J. Marrissette, 34, of Champaign, was fatally shot in a parking lot late that Saturday night.
No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.