CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man has been arrested in connection with fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of an Urbana man on Friday.
Champaign police said 51-year-old Ryan Chester was taken into custody on charges that include leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm, and/or death.
The news came shortly after the Champaign County coroner's office identified the victim of Friday's accident as Treighton Puckett, 20, of Urbana.
Police said an investigation indicated that Mr. Puckett was driving southbound on Neil Street just before 6 p.m. Friday when a vehicle driven by Chester entered his lane. That "caused the bike to perform an unsuccessful evasive maneuver and resulted in the motorcycle crashing in the roadway," police said.
Police said Chester failed to stop, leaving the scene before officers could arrive.
Mr. Puckett was taken to a Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.
Preliminary results from an autopsy conducted Monday indicate Mr. Puckett died from multiple traumatic injuries he received during the crash, Northrup said. Toxicology results are pending.
"The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance during this investigation," police said in Tuesday's announcement of the arrest.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.