CHAMPAIGN — One man is dead and two others are injured after shootings early Tuesday evening at the Oakwood Trace housing complex in north Champaign.
Late Tuesday, the Champaign County coroner's office said 25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall, of Danville, died at a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
He is Champaign's eighth homicide victim of 2022.
Two other Champaign men struck by gunfire were in stable condition Tuesday night, police said — a 20-year-old who sustained a non-life-threatening wound to the hand and a 28-year-old who was hit in the foot.
Three vehicles and one building were also struck by gunfire, authorities said.
At 5:48 p.m., police received several calls about gunfire in the 1100 block of North Third Street and the possibility that multiple people had been hurt.
Police said the initial investigation indicates that the victims were standing near Third Street when occupants of an approaching vehicle opened fire. The vehicle fled the area.
There have been about 100 shootings in the city this year. Any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems is asked to share footage with the police.
Anyone with information is asked contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.