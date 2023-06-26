CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex late Saturday night as Keith J. Marrissette, 34, of Champaign.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, Northrup said.
According to police, shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Marrissette got out of his parked car in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots. Mr. Marrissette ran to a nearby apartment as the suspect fled the area.
Mr. Marrissette was treated at the scene then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. Sunday.
Police said no one else was hurt but damage was reported at a nearby building.
Mr. Marriessette's death is the third homicide of the year in Champaign. He and one other man died by gunfire. The third was fatally stabbed.
Police ask that anyone who has information to call 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.