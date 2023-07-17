DANVILLE — A 58-year-old Danville man who died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle has been identified as Michael J. Woestman.
Mr. Woestman was identified Monday by Vermilion County Coroner Jane Mcfadden.
Lou-Ann St. Onge, 39, of Danville has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death. Her bond was set Monday at $1 million, and her arraignment was set for Aug. 14.
Police were called at 9:04 p.m. Sunday to the area of Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle and found Mr. Woestman with severe injuries. He was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, where he was pronounced dead.
During the investigation, officers learned the man was struck by a red Chevrolet Blazer that then drove away from the scene, police said.
Officers located the vehicle in the 1100 block of Martin Street, made contact with the driver, identified as Onge, and learned she and the victim were in a dating relationship.
The investigation is continuing, Danville police said.