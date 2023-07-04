URBANA — Urbana police continue to investigate the shooting Friday of an Urbana man found dead in an apartment parking lot.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup on Tuesday identified Urbana’s third homicide victim of 2023 as Eddie S. Williams Jr., 51.
About 3:45 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Silver Street for a report of shots fired and found Mr. Williams deceased, the victim of a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police learned that just prior to the shooting, Mr. Williams had allegedly punched Eric Nash, 45, in the face.
Nash, who listed an address on Anderson Street in Urbana, later told police that a man at a nearby apartment handed him a revolver that was inside a holster.
Police have not said if they believe that Nash used the gun on Mr. Williams. However, a search of an apartment turned up the revolver in a holster that police seized.
Nash was charged Monday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and remains in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. He asked Judge Ramona Sullivan for time to hire his own attorney and was told to be back in court July 18.
Court records show he has prior felony convictions for domestic battery with prior domestic battery convictions and several misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2001.
Because the power was out when the shooting happened, police know there were several people outside. They are hoping witnesses will come forward to tell them what they saw or heard.
Those with information or video footage of the incident can contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.