Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Colder. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Colder. Low around 0F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.