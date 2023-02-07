RANTOUL — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man who died after an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul Monday as Azaan Lee, 21, of Champaign.
Northrup said Mr. Lee, formerly of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital's emergency room.
Preliminary autopsy results show he died from a gunshot wound to the left leg that perforated the left femoral artery.
Multiple police agencies are investigating the circumstances.
Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said at 11:18 p.m., officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at West Belle Street and North Ohio Avenue when shots were fired.
Police and paramedics administered first aid to the suspect, who was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and died there later.
Bouse said the department intends to release more details once the incident is investigated by a multi-jurisdictional team of investigators led by Illinois State Police. That is common practice in officer-involved shootings.
Police have not said which officers were involved or how many.
The officer was not injured and is now on administrative leave, as is departmental policy.
“The police department recognizes and understands the feelings of the public and the scrutiny of police actions which surround any serious use-of-force incident," he said. "We ask the community for patience during this process."
In a 2:30 p.m. update, Bouse reiterated: "Additional details surrounding this incident will remain limited as this is an ongoing, active investigation by the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team (CCMJIT). The Rantoul Police Department continues their cooperation with the CCMJIT throughout this process.
"We again ask for patience and understanding by the public during this investigation. If anyone has any information on this incident we ask them to contact the Rantoul Police Department or Illinois State Police."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rantoul police at 217-893-5600 or Illinois State Police.