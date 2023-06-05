URBANA — Fourteen months after Bryant Seraphin’s last shift, Urbana’s police department now has a full-time leader.
By unanimous vote at Monday night’s special meeting, city council members approved the hire of Larry Boone as chief, effective immediately.
His two-year contract, made available prior to Monday’s meeting, will pay Boone an annual salary of $205,000, making him the city's highest-paid employee.
Asked by council member Chris Evans if the contract would make Boone the highest-paid employee in city history, Urbana HR Manager Femi Fletcher said she didn't have that information handy but "I imagine, yes."
Boone, a 33-year law enforcement veteran who retired as police chief of Norfolk, Va., in 2022 after a six-year run, emerged in April as the sole finalist for the job held down on an interim basis by interim Chief Rich Surles since Seraphin’s retirement.
The hiring of Urbana’s second African American police chief coincides with the city spending $235,000 for the national consulting firm BerryDunn to help evaluate how it delivers public-safety services.
This was an important next step in that process, noted Alderwoman Maryalice Wu, who said she was “energized” by it all.
“I think this is an important moment for the city of Urbana,” fellow Alderwoman Jaya Kolisetty said. “We’re a city that talks about wanting to see change, being progressive and I think we’ve found the candidate to do that.”
During introductory comments prior to Monday’s vote, Boone touched on the familiar topic of police-community relations, one that’s hardly unique to Urbana and one that Alderwoman Shirese Hursey believes will improve over time. (“I don’t like adversarial,” she confessed).
“The obstacles that you face with respect to community relations, I faced often in the city of Norfolk,” Boone said. “My pedigree and my background says that I’ve been able to connect — authentically — police, community, city government so that we all work as one, moving in the right direction.
“I will only guarantee you this: that the department you see today will be different going forward. They are some incredible women and men; I’ve met quite a few,” he said, then turned toward Mayor Diane Marlin. “And one of the things that strikes me is that, when I am having these conversations — not just with the officers but with yourself, madame mayor — your quiet strength, I’ve seen that and I recognize that. And I see the same in the folks that report to you, including the women and men of the Urbana police department.”
Search a success
Urbana contracted with Polihire to assist in the national searches that landed Kim Smith as community development director in April and Boone as police chief Monday.
The city spent a combined $55,200 for the executive search firm to help in a process that council members lauded Monday — for the access and input afforded to a variety of groups, from community members to the police officers Aldermen James Quisenberry ran into at the last Urbana Farmer’s Market.
During prepared remarks, Evans shared that he found himself agreeing with many of the points Boone made during a May 4 town hall he’d attended at The Vineyard Church — that the majority of officers are good people, that police get it right far more often than the other way around, that complete transparency is a must and that any recommendation to discipline officers should come from the chief.
“I agree with Chief Boone when he says Urbana doesn’t need a military tank,” Evans said with a chuckle, before rattling off other points he’d heard that he seconded.
“With that in mind,” Evans added, “I disagree with Chief Boone’s comment at the town hall where he said: ‘I understand police get a raw deal, particularly the last two or three years.’
“Nope,” Evans said. “Not true, in my opinion. The real deal police have gotten since (the murder of) George Floyd are hiring bonuses, retention bonuses, lateral transfer bonuses and a wage increase every single year since 2020 — and will get an every year wage increase until 2026. Since George Floyd, this city council has allocated over $30 million to just all enforcement.
“Gregory Brown got a raw deal. Kiwane Carrington got a raw deal. Trayvon Martin got a raw deal. Tamir Rice got a raw deal. Eric Garner got a raw deal. Philando Castile got a raw deal. Toya Frazier got a raw deal. Richie Turner got a raw deal. Officer Christopher Oberheim got a raw deal. And Tyre Nichols got a raw deal, to name just a few.
“The 18,000 police departments across the nation are doing just fine since George Floyd. This playing of the victim card some police representatives use to silence legitimate criticism is behavior unbecoming of an officer, a gentleman and a lady who claim to be heroes. Heroes with good intent don’t mind oversight, transparency and accountability.”
Transparency talk
Evans brought it back to an excerpt from Boone’s own cover letter that he said he “completely agreed” with: “The unfortunate incidents surrounding George Floyd have placed the law enforcement profession on notice that a community will no longer accept police practices and behaviors of the past.”
Later, in response to a question about the need for transparency from Alderwoman Grace Wilken, Boone agreed, saying in part: “I don’t hide anything.”
“I want to submit this,” he said. “I come from a city of 250,000 in which protests occurred every day. During that time, because of my transparency and processes and terms and how I reacted to days when officers didn’t always do the best thing, that city saw no rioting, no looting, no arrests. Because I had built that social capital.”