CHAMPAIGN — A familiar face in law enforcement circles has been chosen to lead the Parkland College Police Department.
At Wednesday night's board meeting, Parkland trustees approved the hire of Troy Daniels, 58, of Champaign, as the college's next chief of police, starting Thursday.
Daniels came out of a less-than-three-year retirement from police work for the city of Champaign to return to a less-stressful form of police administrative work.
He’ll lead a staff of 13 officers, three telecommunicators and two part-time telecommunicators, and make $76,344 annually.
Daniels will replace Matthew Kopmann, who was selected in June 2021.
Kopmann succeeded William Colbrook, who had been chief of police for seven years following a 26-year career with the Illinois State Police.
A week ago, Kopmann informed Parkland administrators that he preferred his former role as a sergeant and wanted to return to it. He had been a patrol officer for the college police force for 13 years before taking the chief’s post.
Daniels retired from the Champaign Police Department in July 2019 after working there for 24 years and 10 years before that at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
In the three years since he decided to collect a pension, Daniels, with the help of his wife, Kelly, launched a podcast called “True Crime Takedown,” dealt with a heart issue, and kept active in Crime Stoppers at the national level, having first linked up with the local crime-prevention organization in 1995 as a liaison between it and the Champaign Police Department.
For 18 of his years at Champaign, he was a deputy chief and, among other things, helped develop the school resource officer program, now in a hiatus due to staffing shortages, did active shooter planning for schools, and worked with the University of Illinois Police Department on a joint explosive ordnance disposal unit with the Champaign police.