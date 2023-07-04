Sign up for our daily newsletter here
ST. JOSEPH — A pursuit throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties ended with a shooting death of the suspect by a state trooper on Monday night.
According to Illinois State Police, at 7:47 p.m. troopers joined deputies from both the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department and Champaign County Sheriff's Office as well as officers from Danville Police Department in pursuit of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Clinton, Iowa.
After losing sight of the vehicle, it was located near the intersection of Homer Lake Road and County Road 2250 East, south of St. Joseph, state police said. In a search of the area, an officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources located the suspect in a detached garage.
The suspect — identified Tuesday by Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup as 39-year-old Randy A. Jackson — engaged in a standoff, state police said, and SWAT and crisis-negotiation teams were called to the scene.
According to state police, Mr. Jackson refused to comply and a trooper discharged their firearm. Mr. Jackson was struck and taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday.
No officers were injured. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, Northrup said.