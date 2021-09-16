CHAMPAIGN — Police released a photo of someone believed to be involved in gunfire in the vicinity of Centennial High School on Wednesday afternoon and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
Police were called at 1:38 p.m. to the school, 913 Crescent Drive, and "located a shooting scene in a field north of Centennial," CPD spokesman Tom Yelich said Thursday.
Thirteen shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported to police.
The high school, Jefferson Middle School and International Prep Academy at 1605 W. Kirby Ave. were put on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," the school district said. However, police said the lockdowns had been lifted by about 2:45 p.m.
Some buses were delayed.