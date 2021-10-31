CHAMPAIGN — An early-morning shooting left a 20-year-old man dead today in Champaign, capping another violent weekend stretch.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the deceased as Brandon D. Kelly. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Northrup said Sunday.
At 12:26 a.m., Champaign police responded to the 2000 block of West Bradley Avenue for the report of a shooting with injuries. Officers observed several vehicles departing the scene and individuals fleeing on foot before locating the Mr. Kelly with five gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Police said there was a large gathering in the parking lot area of an apartment complex prior to the shooting. Police have recovered 20 shell casings.
The shooting happened at the Parkland Point apartment complex, adjacent to campus, Parkland College President Tom Ramage wrote in a Sunday letter to the campus community.
It read: "We want to inform you of a shooting incident that occurred last night at the Parkland Point apartment complex located adjacent to campus, which resulted in the death of a 20-year-old young man.
"We are deeply saddened that a life has been lost and know that many Parkland students live in the complex and may have witnessed or heard the incident. Parkland College’s crisis team will be offering walk-in counseling services on Monday, November 1 from 10-noon for any students needing to talk and will provide additional supports throughout the week. Students who need more immediate assistance can contact 217-359-4141, 2-1-1, or 815-570-9586.
"The escalation of community violence in recent months has had a profound impact on our community. We know that while this violence may occur off-campus, the resulting trauma and feelings of fear enter our building every day. We remain committed not only to creating a safe learning environment but also to supporting the basic needs and mental health of our students through our network of services. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the Dean of Students (deanofstudents@parkland.edu) or Counseling Services (counselingservices@parkland.edu) if you need support.
"We implore each of you to be aware of your surroundings and be part of the solution by making positive choices that bring you closer to your goals. As always, you can report suspicious behavior by contacting the Parkland College Police Department at 217-351-2369 or by dialing 911."
Earlier this weekend, on Saturday afternoon, a male was shot to death in the backyard of an abandoned home in northwest Champaign.
There have been 15 homicides in Champaign in 2021, and today's was the 14th by a gun. There have been 225 shots this year.
Police ask anyone with information, especially those with security cameras who could share footage, to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can made to share the information privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.