CHAMPAIGN — A tow-truck driver who was struck while responding to an accident Saturday has died, officials announced Sunday night.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Ross D. Booker, 20, of St. Joseph. Mr. Booker was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Northrup said.
Mr. Booker was taken to Carle with what police described as life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while responding to an accident Saturday night.
Mr. Booker was a member of the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District. In a Facebook post Sunday, the department wrote:
"It is with immense sadness that we have to pass along the information in regards to the passing of one of our department members.
"Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, & anyone who ever met the young man. Ross Booker was involved in a tragic accident, while working yesterday evening for a local towing company, when he was struck by a vehicle. Unfortunately, he ultimately succumbed to those injuries earlier this evening.
"Ross was a 20 year old, SJO graduate & hometown kid. He walked in the doors at the station, sought information on joining & literally latched on with a passion that inspired more of us, than he will ever know. This young man was dedicated to serving, whether it was his career, being a part on this department, or his hopes & dreams, his visions were always on helping people. Not only that, but the young man had a smile that could light up a room.
"Fly high Ross Booker & know the impression you left on your family, your friends, your fire family, & this community as a whole will live on, in your honor.
"We ask that everyone hold his family, friends, & classmates up, as they mourn the immense loss. And in honor of Ross, we ask each & every one of you to remember, when you see emergency lights, from police, fire, EMS, & towing companies, slow down, keep your eyes on the road, & move over. Those lights mean that there is someone working up ahead, with a life to live & family & friends that are waiting for them to come home."
The 16-year-old Tolono boy driving the car that struck Mr. Booker was issued a citation for violating "Scott's Law," which requires motorists to slow down when approaching an accident with emergency vehicles present.
Police said the driver was cooperative and there were "no indicators of impairment."
The original call to Champaign police came at 8:34 p.m. Saturday, for a report of a traffic accident involving two vehicles and no injuries in the area of Windsor Road and Neil Street.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver failed to move over, authorities said Sunday, adding: "The Champaign Police Department would like to remind the public of the statutory requirements of Scott's Law."
Scott’s Law, 625 ILCS 5/11- 907(c), mandates that upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, when the authorized emergency vehicle is giving a signal by displaying alternately flashing red, red and white, blue, or red and blue lights or amber or yellow warning lights, a person who drives an approaching vehicle shall:
- Proceed with due caution, yield the right-of-way by making a lane change into a lane not adjacent to that of the authorized emergency vehicle, if possible with due regard to safety and traffic conditions, if on a highway having at least 4 lanes with not less than 2 lanes proceeding in the same directions as the approaching vehicle; or
- if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe, proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle, maintaining a safe speed for road conditions and leaving a safe distance until safely past the stationary emergency vehicles.