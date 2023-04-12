PESOTUM — A collision on Interstate 57 near the rest area at Pesotum Tuesday injured three people.
The northbound lanes reopened just before 7 p.m., while the southbound lanes between Monticello Road and Pesotum were closed for about six hours for clean-up, according to state police.
The crash was reported about 5:23 p.m. Police said the crash involved a semitrailer truck and a dump truck pulling a trailer. The dump truck entered the left lane from the inside shoulder and was struck by the semi, with the impact causing the semi to start on fire.
An AirLife helicopter was summoned to take the dump truck driver, identified as Manuel Chavarria, 29, of Waukegan, to the hospital. His passenger, Zamudio Escamilla, 51, of Elgin, and the semi driver, Robert Silance, 53, of Brookwood, Alab., were taken to a hospital by area ambulances
The helicopter landed near the rest area about 5:55 p.m.
Firefighters continued to try to get the fire out some 50 minutes after the crash.