FAIRBURY — Prairie Central High School seniors Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr died Sunday in "a ski-related accident," according to district Superintendent Paula Crane.

"This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities," Crane wrote in a press release. "Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss. ... We are committed to doing everything we can to help our students and staff with the grieving and healing process."

A report on CBSColorado.com indicates that the two students were killed in a sledding accident Sunday night at Copper Mountain Ski Resort, in Colorado's Rocky Mountains.

Per the report, Bazzell and Fehr "rode tandem down (a) halfpipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the halfpipe," suffering blunt-force trauma from falling on ice below the snowbank.

Prairie Central schools are on spring break this week. First Baptist Church of Fairbury is hosted counseling, prayer and gathering services Monday in conjunction with the school. The Hawks' sporting events and other extracurriculars scheduled for Monday were postponed.

"Both were great students, talented athletes and most importantly amazing people," Crane said in a message to The News-Gazette. "They were role models for all who knew them, especially our young athletes throughout the district."

Bazzell and Fehr were multi-sport standouts at Prairie Central.

Bazzell previously earned News-Gazette All-Area first-team recognition in boys' basketball and boys' track and field.

He helped Hawks boys' basketball to a 31-3 record and its first IHSA regional championship since 2005 in the recently completed 2022-23 season by averaging 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals. Bazzell also earned two medals at last year's IHSA Class 2A boys' track and field state meet, placing second in high jump and eighth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Fehr was another important player on that basketball team, averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals this season. He's a state-medalist pole vaulter as well, placing third in last year's Class 2A boys' track and field meet and garnering All-Area first-team recognition as a result.

Bazzell and Fehr both played football, too.

Bazzell's father is Prairie Central boys' basketball coach Darin Bazzell, and his older brother is current Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball player Trey Bazzell. The mothers of both Dylan Bazzell and Fehr, Lynette Bazzell and Susan Fehr, are teachers within the Prairie Central school district.

There has been an outpouring of support from local schools and coaches toward the Prairie Central community.

