CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating the shooting of two teenage males Tuesday afternoon in west Champaign.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich confirmed that around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of West White Street, where a 16-year-old male was reportedly shot in the leg. His condition is unknown.
Less than an hour later, officers learned that a second 16-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.
Police said preliminary investigation indicates the two victims were inside a parked vehicle when they were struck by gunfire and that it was not believed to be a random act.
About 24 hours earlier, police were dealing with another 16-year-old male who was shot in the lower body near Phillips Drive and Nelson Court in Champaign. Police said just after 4 p.m. Monday, shots were exchanged between the victim and someone in a passing vehicle.
The shootings bring to about 70 the number of cases in 2020 in Champaign where police have been able to confirm that shots were fired.
Anyone with details on either shooting is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.