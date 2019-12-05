URBANA — An Urbana 18-year-old who allegedly had a BB gun in his car at Urbana High School has been charged with disorderly conduct.
Urbana police Detective Dave Roesch said a witness called police about 2 p.m. Wednesday after seeing Talvin Joiner, who listed an address in the 300 block of Kerr Avenue, open the trunk of his car and take out what the witness believed was a handgun.
The call prompted a large response from patrol officers and detectives who found Joiner still in the car in the parking lot on the north side of the high school, located at 1002 S. Race St.
“He immediately told us it was a BB gun,” said Roesch, who added that Joiner declined to say why he had the gun.
He is not a student at the high school, the detective said.
Police continue to investigate.
Disorderly conduct is a Class C misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to 30 days in jail, up to two years of probation and up to a $1,500 fine.