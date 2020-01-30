URBANA — An Urbana 18-year-old who allegedly had Ecstasy that he got through the mail Wednesday has been criminally charged.
Adrian Alcazar, 18, who listed an address in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of between 100 and 400 tablets of MDMA, a Class X felony because of the amount.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said his unit was notified last week by the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service that they had intercepted a package that contained 256 tablets of Ecstasy.
Task force officers obtained a search warrant for the house where it was to be delivered.
A postal inspector delivered the package, addressed to Alcazar, to the Scottswood address late Wednesday morning.
As task force officers were about to execute their search warrant, Griffet said Alcazar’s father came out with the package and gave it to police. They then arrested Alcazar.
If convicted, Alcazar faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years. A judge set his bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 25.