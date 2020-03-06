URBANA — An Urbana 18-year-old who allegedly possessed a gun early Friday and inappropriately communicated with an ex-boyfriend whom she was previously charged with hitting is in the Champaign County Jail on a number of charges.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Martha Benitez, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Northwood Drive, at $75,000 after hearing the facts surrounding her arrest just before 3 a.m. Friday in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Maggie Wilson said police were called to the Town and Country apartment complex in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue about 2:10 a.m. by someone who heard a gunshot and a woman yelling at a man. They also found an unoccupied car.
As police were checking out the car, Benitez showed up out of breath and not wearing a coat, even though it was cold out. They also found a 9 mm bullet on the ground near the car, Wilson said.
Benitez’s ex-boyfriend was there and told police that she follows him. She was arrested and subsequently charged with violation of bail bond for having contact with him.
Benitez had been charged Tuesday with misdemeanor domestic battery for allegedly hitting that man with a stick Monday afternoon near Broadway Avenue and Franklin Street.
Benitez told police she had told the ex-boyfriend about the gun and that they discussed the possibility of selling it. She admitted firing a single round in the air but said she was not aiming at anyone or anything.
Police found the loaded 9 mm gun hidden in the same general area where they found her. They also found videos showing her holding and shooting the gun and discovered text messages between her and the ex-boyfriend confirming the discussion about selling the gun.
Benitez, who had juvenile adjudications for aggravated battery and battery from 2017 and 2016, was charged with not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card, aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having the gun when she was not allowed to, and violation of bail bond.
For the most serious of the charges, she faces a mandatory prison term of between two and five years.
She’s due back in court April 14.