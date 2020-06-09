URBANA — A 13-year-old boy was resentenced Monday to juvenile prison after admitting he forcibly took another teen's cellphone.
The Urbana boy was on probation for aggravated battery from a 2019 crime when he was arrested Feb. 11 for allegedly robbing a 14-year-old boy of his cellphone at gunpoint at the Urbana Free Library, 210 E. Green St., U.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said the youth demanded the phone from the victim and when the victim refused to turn it over, the 13-year-old displayed a gun while another boy took the phone from the victim’s pocket. The robbers then ran off.
The victim and his mother got in their car and found the pair at a gas station at Lincoln and Green. The mother confronted the pair, got her son’s phone back, and contacted police, who arrested the boys and found a BB gun nearby.
Based on the information about the holdup, the state filed a petition to revoke the probation the 13-year-old was on for aggravated battery. He admitted taking the other boy’s phone.
Boyd said he was reluctant to recommend a prison term for someone so young but said the youth had multiple police contacts and “atrocious” behavior in school.
Judge Heidi Ladd imposed the prison sentence on the boy. He cannot be held beyond his 21st birthday.