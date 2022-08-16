URBANA — An Urbana teen who ran from police with a gun remained in custody Tuesday after being criminally charged Monday.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she charged the 16-year-old with unlawful possession of a firearm after he ran from a police officer who had seen him with a gun Sunday afternoon and drew his weapon as he pursued the teen.
The incident started, Rietz said, when a person at the Circle K, 609 E. University Ave., saw the young man inside the store with an extended magazine inside the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and told an officer.
Police disseminated a picture and a description of the youth among officers, and a UI police officer found the teen in the 1100 block of Stoughton Street around 1:45 p.m. When the officer made contact, the teen ran.
When the youth refused orders to stop, the officer threatened to shoot him with a Taser. At that point, the officer saw the youth take the gun out of his hoodie pocket and put it in his hand as he crossed Mathews Avenue.
The officer responded by pulling his weapon and running after the teen, who looked back at the officer periodically as he ran.
The officer eventually tackled the teen, got him handcuffed and found a "ghost gun" with a 33-round extended magazine nearby in the grass.
Rietz said police found four rounds in the gun and it appeared as if one had attempted to be fired.
The teen told police he had the magazine with him in the convenience store but not the gun, which he picked up later from his cannabis dealer. He told police he keeps the gun for protection.
Judge Anna Benjamin ordered that the teen be locked up until an Aug. 22 hearing.