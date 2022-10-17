URBANA — An Urbana teen is headed to prison for the next decade for his role in shooting a man during a drug deal, leaving him disabled, more than a year ago.
Judge Roger Webber was supposed to impose a sentence Friday on Mekhi Davis, 16, for aggravated battery with a firearm, but instead, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup agreed that Davis should receive 13 years, and Webber signed off on that.
The teen must serve at least 10.5 years of that and was given credit for 14 months already served. He will be held in a juvenile prison until he’s 18, then will complete his sentence in an adult facility, Rietz said.
A judge earlier found that Davis should be tried as an adult because of the seriousness of the crime and his failure to take advantage of resources and programs offered to him in the juvenile justice system.
He pleaded guilty in July to shooting a then-22-year-old Champaign man repeatedly on Aug. 8, 2021, at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, where he and his older brother were living with their mother.
Kamari Ray-Davis, 22, is currently serving a five-year prison term after pleading guilty in April to possession of a sawed-off shotgun and cannabis that same day.
Rietz told the judge at an earlier hearing that Mekhi Davis had told Urbana police that he and his brother were planning to sell the victim cannabis but that the victim reportedly tried to rob him of both the cannabis and their guns.
Shots were fired that resulted in the victim being hit in the chest and abdomen.
Police found three handguns, a sawed-off shotgun and about 3 pounds of cannabis among the brothers’ belongings.
The shooting victim’s mother told the judge in a handwritten statement that her son, who has a child, lost a kidney, his spleen and part of his liver and intestines, has a rod in his femur and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and night sweats as a result of the ordeal.
He requires ongoing therapy and has to attend doctor’s appointments and counseling.
“I’m asking the courts to consider the gun violence in consideration with this sentence,” she wrote. “I grew up here; it used to be a good place to live.
“I pray that we find peace in whatever decision that the court and God (imposes) on you.”