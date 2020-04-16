URBANA — An Urbana teen accused of the murder of another boy in what authorities are calling a revenge shooting Saturday remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bond.
Judge Tom Difanis on Thursday declined a request from Troy Carter’s attorney, Alfred Ivy, to set a low bond so that his mother could care for her 16-year-old son at home.
Carter, wearing a medical face mask because of the coronavirus pandemic, was arraigned Thursday via video hook-up from the Juvenile Detention Center, while Difanis was in the courthouse. Three members of Carter’s family were with him at the detention center during his court appearance.
The COVID-19 crisis has left the courthouse closed to the general public. Difanis, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and six other courthouse employees were in the courtroom Thursday.
Ivy’s request was accompanied by his revelation that Carter still has an open wound in his stomach from being shot March 30 during what Rietz described as a drug transaction. Ivy said he’s also on “significant medication.”
Rietz noted, however, that Carter was able to be out and about with three other friends Saturday when Tearius Pettis, 15, was fatally shot in the 1300 block of South Philo Road.
Rietz told Difanis that Carter was the front-seat passenger of a car that belonged to the girlfriend of another teen who was driving it about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Urbana police learned that Carter got out of the car, fired several shots, then got back in. Police found several 9 mm bullet casings in the driveway where the shooter stood. Tearius was found in the road.
Those casings, Rietz said, matched 9 mm casings found March 30 on Fletcher Street where Carter had been shot. The 9 mm gun has not been found. Police also found a live 9 mm round in Carter’s pocket at the hospital that matched the casings found Saturday.
Also arrested March 30 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon was a 15-year-old friend of Carter.
In July 2018, Rietz said, that teen was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot while riding on the handlebars of a bicycle on Beech Street near Goodwin late on a Friday night.
Rietz said in court Thursday that even though no one was ever arrested or charged for that teen’s shooting, police believe Tearius Pettis was among the suspects involved, and that’s why he may have been targeted by Carter.
She sought the high bond to keep Carter, who was on probation for robbery, locked up. Carter was arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder, which are differently worded charges alleging the same act.
State law mandates that juveniles charged with murder be tried in adult court. Difanis assigned the case to himself and told Carter to be back in court June 23.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from 45 to 85 years in prison.