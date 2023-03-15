URBANA — The shooting death of a 16-year-old Urbana male early Wednesday is under investigation by Urbana police.
According to the police department, officers were called to the 2400 block of Prairie Green Drive at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a reported shooting with injuries. There, officers said, they found a 16-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers provided first aid at the scene until an ambulance crew arrived. The victim was then transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
“As of this time, there is no definitive motive,” police said. “However, this did not appear to be a random act of violence.”
The apparent homicide is Urbana’s first of 2023.
The victim’s identity will be made public by the Champaign County coroner’s office at a later date, police said. Urbana police ask that anyone with information or video footage of the incident contact them at 217-384-2320.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of those responsible for any other crime.