URBANA — An Urbana teen who admitted taking part in a shooting that killed a Champaign 18-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced in April.
Thomas Woodson, 17, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Prairie Green, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated discharge of a firearm, admitting he fired a gun in the direction of Nizeri Carter on Nov. 4.
Ms. Carter was shot about 4:50 p.m. that Friday in the 1100 block of North Elm Street. Police said two masked men fired at her. She died a few hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.
Also charged with Ms. Carter’s first-degree murder and awaiting trial is Keshawn Brown, 18, who listed an address in Champaign.
In exchange for Woodson’s guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to dismiss other charges of murder and attempted murder against Woodson. Woodson is represented by Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum will decide what sentence that Woodson should receive on April 12. The law requires that if imprisoned, he has to serve 85 percent of the sentence.
He remains in custody at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.