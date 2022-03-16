URBANA — An Urbana teen who admitted he had a machine gun in January has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Ontario Walls, 17, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Montgomery Street, agreed on Tuesday to be prosecuted as an adult for the crime he had been charged with in January as a juvenile after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint of a cellphone.
In laying out the facts for Judge Roger Webber, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said on Jan. 14, the man told Champaign police he had advertised the phone for sale on Facebook and agreed to meet the would-be buyer on Broadmoor Drive.
The buyer, later identified as Walls, reportedly turned angry and claimed the phone didn’t work. The seller opened it for him and Walls produced a gun, pointed it at the seller, took the phone and got out of the man’s car.
Police located Walls not far away based on the description the victim had provided. In his front pocket was a fully automatic 9 mm firearm.
Rietz said the handgun, commonly referred to as a ghost gun, had no serial number and is sold partially unfinished, with the buyer completing the building process by drilling holes in it to make it functional. Additionally, the gun was fitted with a switch to make it fully automatic, fitting the legal definition of a machine gun. The gun was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, she said.
Police found the victim’s phone on Walls.
Walls had been released on parole in early September from the Department of Juvenile Justice. Rietz said he had previous juvenile adjudications for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of firearms.
He will begin his sentence in a juvenile prison and be transferred to an adult penitentiary when he turns 18 in about two months.
Possession of a machine gun is a Class X felony with penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison. Walls was given credit for 61 days already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.