URBANA — An Urbana 17-year-old prosecuted as an adult on shooting-related charges has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Simeon Smith, 17, who listed an address on High Court, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
The conviction was Smith’s third for a gun-related offense.
Smith admitted that on Feb. 23, he had a 9 mm handgun on him when police found him to talk to him about a shooting that had occurred the day before near East Elm Street and South Dodson Drive in Urbana.
More serious charges alleging that he fired into a car with two men in it were dismissed in return for Smith’s guilty plea. Neither man was hit by gunfire.
The state also agreed not to revoke his probation in another case of possession of a weapon from 2020.
Smith was also on probation for a 2019 juvenile adjudication for mob action stemming from a brawl in February of that year at Urbana High School.
Also that same year, he was convicted of unlawful use of weapons as a juvenile.
Smith was given credit on his sentence for 186 days already served.
He was also ordered to forfeit the 9 mm gun he had to Urbana police.