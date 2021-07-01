URBANA — An Urbana 17-year-old who admitted he shot a woman in the leg the same day he was sentenced to probation a third time for a gun offense has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Damion Carter was tried as an adult because of the seriousness of the offense — shooting the woman because she was related to the recently murdered member of an opposing gang.
Carter, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Beslin Street, will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence. With credit for almost one year already served, that means he’ll be released in just over five years.
The sentence was a quarter of what he could have received — up to 30 years — for aggravated battery with a firearm.
Carter pleaded guilty in May before Judge Randy Rosenbaum in the shooting, which happened in the afternoon on July 15, 2020, at Douglass Park in Champaign.
The then-19-year-old woman was riding bicycles with her younger sister when Carter saw her and made a comment to her that riding bikes was how “Woosky” — a nickname for Tearius Pettis, 15 — was killed on April 11, 2020, on Philo Road in Urbana.
Police think Tearius was shot as revenge for his involvement in the July 2018 shooting of another teen who was left paralyzed from the waist down. That teen was also shot while riding on the handlebars of a bicycle on Beech Street near Goodwin Avenue.
The woman said something back to Carter that prompted him to draw a .38-caliber semi-automatic and shoot her. He ran, but police found him and the discarded gun nearby.
Rietz agreed that if he pleaded guilty, she would recommend no more than 10 years in prison, which she did.
In a lengthy argument, Rietz laid out for Rosenbaum the history of Carter’s failed attempts at probation for having a loaded .22-caliber gun in August 2019 in the parking lot of the Salt & Light store, 1819 S. Philo Road, U.
Now-retired Judge Tom Difanis had sentenced Carter as a juvenile to probation for that same crime on three different occasions.
His probation was revoked for a number of reasons including not attending school, disobeying curfew and using cannabis.
On July 15, 2020, Difanis gave him a third chance after hearing that Carter was working with his mother at Urbana Neighborhood Connections and had several male mentors in his life helping him. Just over four hours later, he shot the woman in Douglass Park.
Some of those same adults testified again Wednesday, telling Rosenbaum that they had failed Carter. His mother said she felt responsible because she didn’t monitor him better when he received probation.
A basketball coach at Urbana High School testified that Carter had matured and despite being charged as an adult, he’s still a child whose life has meaning. His pastor lamented that church members hadn’t reached Carter.
On cross-examination of each of those people, whom Rietz praised for their efforts, she repeatedly asked if Carter was the one ultimately responsible for his own actions, and they admitted he was.
She argued that Carter had been given plenty of opportunities that he disregarded and that he had shown no remorse for the woman he shot.
“And we wonder why victims don’t want to cooperate with law enforcement,” she said. “We focus all our attention, all our efforts on Damion Carter.”
The sentence, she argued, was “absolutely necessary” to deter others and “to hold him responsible for his actions, what he chose to do.”
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham sought the minimum six years, citing Carter’s lack of a father in his upbringing, his recent maturation, the argument that his brain is not fully developed, and the fact that he has a “very strong support network.”
Rosenbaum applauded that support network but said “there appears to be a second side of Damion Carter, who when not around his family gets around the wrong people and gets in trouble.”
“Bless you for all your hard work, but he’s the one who made the choices he did,” the judge said. “You can’t shoot people because you don’t like who they are or who their relatives are. I long for the day when people get into fistfights.”