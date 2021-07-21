URBANA — An Urbana 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to having a gun in the area where police found a house shot up has been sentenced to three years in juvenile prison.
The 17-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this month before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a weapon by a minor, admitting that on April 24, he had a gun that Urbana police found as they investigated a shooting on Shuman Circle.
Urbana police said the male and an older friend, who has pending charges, were inside the house when shots were fired at it, damaging the home but none of the occupants.
The two are accused of coming out of the house and returning fire. The co-defendant was seen carrying a safe that police got a warrant to search and found to contain two guns.
The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to having one of those guns. Other charges alleging that he returned fire on the vehicle that shot at the house were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said two other criminal cases in January and February in which he was charged with domestic battery and unlawful use of a credit card, respectively, were also dismissed.
Hinman said the he had a previous adjudication for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.