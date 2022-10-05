URBANA — A 17-year-old Urbana male has been sentenced to juvenile prison for possession of child pornography.
Judge Roger Webber on Tuesday sentenced the teen to 15 years in juvenile prison, although the Department of Juvenile Justice determines how long he will be kept. He may not be held past his 21st birthday.
The teen pleaded guilty in August, admitting that he videotaped a sex act that he was committing on a prepubescent girl May 29 in Urbana.
An Urbana police report said the taping of the young girl was done on his girlfriend’s cellphone, which she had allowed him to use while she was out of town.
When the girlfriend discovered the video upon her return, she confronted him about it and brought it to the attention of the victim’s mother, who contacted police.
The teen had a previous juvenile adjudication for burglary, according to court records.
At the time of his plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman agreed to dismiss a second count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He has been in detention for just over four months.